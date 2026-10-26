The US administration has called on former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to enter the race for the position of United Nations (UN) Secretary-General. This sensational information was reported by the influential Wall Street Journal (WSJ) publication, citing its sources.

According to reports, the second and final term of current Secretary-General Antonio Guterres officially ends on December 31, 2026. The Orban option came to the agenda at a time when none of the existing candidates in the first six preliminary screening votes have been able to overcome the opposition of the five permanent members of the Security Council with veto power.

Unexpected consensus between the US, Russia and China

As the WSJ writes, Donald Trump's administration is actively supporting Viktor Orban's candidacy, and the plan is in the final decision-making stage:

The position of the three giants: It is noted that Russia and China are ready to support this initiative. As the publication points out: «If the US, Russia and China want the same goal in the UN Security Council, they usually achieve it»;

The calculation of 10 votes: According to sources in the State Department, Orban could be supported by at least 10 of the 15 members of the UN Security Council;

Will Great Britain and France be an obstacle? If an absolute majority agrees, the question remains whether London and Paris will use their veto power against the will of the majority, although these two countries are generally considered quite cautious in applying the veto.

The struggle for the future Secretary-General position: Favorites at a dead end

A number of well-known diplomats are claiming the current Secretary-General seat, but reaching a consensus is proving difficult:

Results of the sixth screening: According to a RIA Novosti source, in the initial voting, none of the candidates passed the filter of the «big five» (USA, Russia, Great Britain, France, China); Rebeca Grynspan and the veto: One of the race leaders is former Costa Rican Vice President and UNCTAD head Rebeca Grynspan, but two veto-wielding members of the Security Council are objecting to her candidacy; Other contenders: Also among the candidates are Rafael Grossi (Argentina), Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett (Guyana), Maria Fernanda Espinosa (Ecuador), Olara Otunnu (Uganda), Ivonne Baki (Ecuador) and Lana Nusseibeh (UAE).



Viktor Orban's entry into the fray could spark one of the most sensational and geopolitically controversial election campaigns in UN history.