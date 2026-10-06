Sharp statement from Erdogan: Outer space is not a military playground for a few powerful states

·43·World
Sharp statement from Erdogan: Outer space is not a military playground for a few powerful states

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan strongly emphasized that militarizing outer space, turning it into a new front of geopolitical competition, and leaving it to the monopoly of a few powerful states is completely wrong and extremely dangerous.

Speaking in Ankara, the Turkish leader made an open appeal to the world community regarding the global space struggle, stating that space research must remain the common heritage of humanity.

«Space cannot be the monopoly of a few states»

Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke out against the emerging geopolitical monopoly in space exploration and access:

  • A common wealth, not a prize: «The space race cannot be a competition held only among a few states. Space is not a prize to be claimed by whoever gets there first», — the Turkish leader stressed;

  • Equal rights for all states: Erdogan put forward the need to create fair and equal conditions for all countries, including developing nations, in utilizing space programs and resources.

The danger of turning space into an arena for an arms race

The Turkish President expressed deep concern over the consequences of recent developments by the world's leading military giants, who are creating anti-satellite technologies, orbital defense lasers, and space weapons:

  • Orbital threat: The militarization of space domains will transfer geopolitical conflicts from Earth into outer space and inevitably put the security of all humanity under threat;

  • The need to strengthen international law: It was noted that to prevent this danger, the time has come to develop strict and binding agreements within the framework of the UN and other international structures prohibiting the placement of weapons in space.

According to analysts, the Turkish leader's statement reflects Ankara's strategic ambitions aimed at developing an independent national space program and having a voice in global space governance.

Recep Tayyip ErdoganAnkaraouter spacespace struggle
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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