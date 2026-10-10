Saudi and Yemeni Governments Appeal to UN to Take Action Against Houthis

·29·World
Saudi and Yemeni Governments Appeal to UN to Take Action Against Houthis

At a time when the geopolitical situation in the Middle East is escalating sharply, Yemen's internationally recognized legitimate government and Saudi Arabia have called on the UN Security Council to take decisive and practical measures against the Ansarullah (Houthi) movement.

According to Al Jazeera, Abdullah Ali Fadhel al-Saadi, Yemen's permanent representative to the UN, stated at a Security Council meeting that the threat posed by the Houthis is no longer just Yemen's internal problem, but has extended beyond regional borders to threaten global security.

Al-Saadi's Statement at the UN Podium: Halting the Flow of Finance and Weapons

The Yemeni official called for active cooperation from the international community and highlighted the following key aspects:

  • Closing the financial and technological channels: The UN Security Council must impose strict sanctions and restrictions to immediately halt the flow of financing, illegal weaponry, and military technology reaching the Houthis;

  • Supporting the legitimate government: The diplomat stated that it is necessary to put an end to the armed coup and restore state institutional control across all regions of Yemen, thereby preventing the country from turning into a springboard threatening international security;

  • Condition for genuine peace: According to al-Saadi, stability can only be ensured through the restoration of legitimate authority and the disarmament of terrorist groups.

Saudi Arabia's Firm Stance: "We Will Not Allow Our Security to Be Breached"

Abdulaziz al-Wasil, Saudi Arabia's permanent representative to the UN, also made a sharp statement regarding the rapidly deteriorating situation in the region:

  • Threats to the Red Sea and maritime navigation: The increase in attacks on civilian objects and the continuous threats to the movement of commercial ships in the Red Sea and the strategic Bab el-Mandeb strait are dealing a blow to the global economy;

  • Riyadh's warning: Al-Wasil specifically emphasized that Saudi Arabia will never tolerate threats to its national security and the freedom of navigation.

Sharp Clashes on the Frontline: Bab el-Mandeb, Taiz, and Riyadh

Behind the diplomatic statements, real military clashes are also continuing intensely:

  • The struggle for Bab el-Mandeb: Reports indicate that the Saudi-led coalition forces have managed to push the Houthis out of key areas around the Bab el-Mandeb strait (which the Houthis deny);

  • Attacks on Riyadh airport: During the week, reports circulated that the Houthis had launched retaliatory strikes against the civilian infrastructure of King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital;

  • Heavy siege of Taiz city: According to media reports, the hottest battles are taking place around the strategic city of Taiz, where the Houthis are reportedly trying to keep a large group of Yemeni government troops under siege.

Amidst the acute geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East, the practical decisions to be made by the UN Security Council regarding the Houthis are expected to determine the security of the entire region and the future of international shipping routes in the Red Sea.

YemenAnsarullahUN Security CouncilBab el-Mandeb
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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