UN warns our planet is on the brink of an expected global catastrophe

The Earth is moving towards the most dangerous scenario of global warming. According to a new report published by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), the average temperature on the planet by the end of the century could rise by 2.8 degrees Celsius compared to the pre-industrial period.

Experts warn that this figure is even worse than last year's estimate of 2.5 degrees, leaving humanity facing severe natural disasters.

“Every fraction of a degree means new victims”

UNEP Head Inger Andersen emphasized that the main target set in the 2015 Paris Agreement — keeping temperature growth within the 1.5-degree limit — is under serious threat:

Increased scale of disasters: Every small change above 1.5 degrees multiplies the risk of lethal floods, heatwaves, and wildfires;

Practical situation: According to Europe's Copernicus Climate Change Service, the average global temperature increase during the three-year period between 2023 and 2025 has already exceeded the 1.5-degree threshold.

Why have forecasts deteriorated sharply? The US factor

UN analysts attribute the fading hopes for climate action to the policies of major greenhouse gas-emitting nations:

Washington's position: The worsening of forecasts is cited as being primarily driven by the abandonment of previous US climate plans and commitments during Donald Trump's administration;

Global contribution: This step by America, the world's second-largest greenhouse gas emitter into the atmosphere after China, has negatively impacted the overall process.

End-of-century scenarios: Even in the best case, 2.1 degrees

The report presents three main scenarios for the future up to 2100:

Current trajectory: If the present course continues — temperatures will rise by 2.8 degrees by the end of the century;

If commitments are met: If all countries in the world fully implement their declared current climate plans — warming will reach 2.6 degrees ;

Most optimistic scenario: Even if all countries fully and timely achieve their set "climate neutrality" targets, temperature growth by 2.1 degrees remains inevitable.

Therefore, international experts now state that the main focus should be on minimizing the duration of exceeding the 1.5-degree limit and urgently strengthening environmental protection measures.