Erdogan from the UN rostrum calls for stripping the "Big Five" of their veto power

Speaking in New York within the framework of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made statements that shook the global community and centers of global politics. According to the Anadolu Agency, the Turkish leader announced official Ankara's firm position on bringing a fair end to the bloody war between Russia and Ukraine: «As for the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, we sincerely hope that it will end with the complete preservation of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity». Erdogan emphasized that Turkey continues regular contacts with all parties, striving to ensure the safety of navigation in the Black Sea, prevent a food crisis, and stop the conflict from spreading to broader regions.

In particular, he strongly condemned the attacks on commercial vessels in the Black Sea, stating that regardless of who commits them, they are absolutely unacceptable actions. However, the most revolutionary part of the speech was directed at the UN structure: Erdogan called on the organization's Security Council «Permanent Five» — the USA, Russia, China, Great Britain, and France — to be stripped of their absolute «veto» power, completely abolishing the institution of permanent membership, and transferring all powers to the equal General Assembly.

So, how will Ankara's firm demand regarding Ukraine's integrity affect relations with the Kremlin, will the UN reform under the slogan "The world is bigger than five" materialize, and can the Black Sea once again become a global grain corridor?

«Territorial integrity, attacks in the Black Sea, and taking away veto power»: 5 key points of Erdogan's statement

The most important initiatives voiced from the rostrum of the 81st UN session:

Ukraine's sovereignty and integrity: The Turkish president openly stated that the war must end solely and exclusively with the preservation of Ukraine's internationally recognized borders and integrity;

Depriving the «Big Five» of the veto: Erdogan called for the abolition of the monopoly and veto power of Russia, the USA, China, Great Britain, and France in the UN Security Council;

Strengthening the powers of the UN General Assembly: Turkey is lobbying to abandon the institution of "permanent membership" and transfer decision-making power to the General Assembly, where all states are equal;

Putting an end to attacks in the Black Sea: Strikes against merchant and commercial vessels were condemned, and it was stated that free and safe navigation at sea must be guaranteed;

Global food security: Ankara confirmed that it will continue its role as a chief mediator in sea routes and peace negotiations to prevent the threat of global starvation.

Erdogan's formula for peace and reform: Comparison of Ankara's proposals and the existing system

Important differences in international security issues and Turkey's position:

Indicators and directions Current international system (Status quo) New system proposed by Erdogan Resolution of the Ukraine war Frozen territories or unknown compromise Mandatory preservation of Ukraine's full sovereignty and territorial integrity UN Security Council 5 permanent states possess absolute veto power Complete termination of the veto power and permanent membership institution Decision-making center Monopoly of 5 superpowers within a narrow circle Strengthening the powers of the General Assembly where all states are equal Situation in the Black Sea Missile and drone attacks on merchant vessels Absolute cessation of attacks and ensuring safe navigation at sea Food security Barriers, logistics crisis, and price growth Fully open transport corridors guaranteed by the UN and Ankara Turkey's geopolitical role Neutral party communicating with both sides Key defender of global justice and a multipolar world

International geopolitics and security expertise: What does Erdogan's statement mean?

Conclusions of diplomatic analysts and international relations experts:

Open and principled signal to Moscow: Despite having close personal relations with Vladimir Putin, Erdogan once again openly recognized Ukraine's territorial integrity from the UN rostrum; this is a firm confirmation that Ankara will never legally recognize the annexation of occupied lands into Russia;

«The world is bigger than 5» doctrine: This idea, promoted by Erdogan for years, resonates even more strongly against the backdrop of current geopolitical crises (the Gaza massacre, the tragedy of Ukraine); the fact that the system becomes paralyzed when one of the 5 Security Council states is an aggressor or uses a veto proves the inevitability of reforms;

Control over the Black Sea: Attacks on ships via the sea between Russia and Ukraine pose a direct threat to Turkey's regional security within the framework of the «Montreux Convention»; Erdogan's firm demand indicates that Ankara may strengthen control at sea to ensure the safety of commercial vessels;

Role as leader of the Global South and the Islamic world: By opposing the veto power, Erdogan is strengthening his status as an informal leader of Muslim states, African and Latin American countries that have no voice in the Security Council, and as a defender of global justice.

This historic speech by Recep Tayyip Erdogan from the UN rostrum showed that the old world governance system has run its course and peace can only come with a just new order.

In your opinion, can the UN Security Council «Big Five» give up their veto power and fundamentally reform the system of the organization? Do you believe, as Erdogan emphasized, that the war in Ukraine will end in peace while preserving its territorial integrity? Leave your personal opinions in the comments and share this strategic analysis aimed at changing world politics with all your friends!