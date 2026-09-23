81st UN Session: Uzbekistan delegation participates in New York debates

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81st UN Session: Uzbekistan delegation participates in New York debates

In New York, one of the world's most important political and diplomatic events — the high-level week within the framework of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly has begun. Nearly 130 heads of state are expected to participate in person. Uzbekistan is also taking part in this international dialogue platform with its delegation led by Saida Mirziyoyeva, Head of the Presidential Administration.

During the General Assembly's general debates, the Uzbekistan delegation listened to the speeches of a number of heads of state and high-ranking representatives.

This year's session is being held under the theme "Restoring trust, managing change: A United Nations that delivers results for all."

World leaders gather on one platform in New York

The annual high-level week of the UN General Assembly provides an opportunity for heads of state and governments to discuss the most pressing issues on the international agenda.

The general debates of the 81st session will run from September 22 to September 26, and then continue on September 28. During this process, heads of state and high-level representatives will state their countries' positions and approaches to international issues from the General Assembly rostrum.

According to UN data, nearly 130 heads of state and government are scheduled to participate in person during the high-level week.

In this regard, the UN headquarters in New York will become one of the main centers of international diplomacy for several days.

81st UN Session: Uzbekistan delegation participates in New York debates

Uzbekistan delegation is also participating in important discussions

During the general debates, the Uzbekistan delegation is listening to speeches by various heads of state.

Such dialogues are considered an important platform for countries to openly express their views on international and regional issues, exchange opinions, and discuss new areas of cooperation.

The General Assembly itself is the main policy-making organ of the UN, in which all 193 member states of the organization have equal voting rights.

What is on the agenda of the 81st session?

The current session is not limited only to speeches by heads of state.

According to the official UN program, a number of special meetings and events will also be held within the framework of the high-level week.

In particular:

  • a high-level meeting dedicated to the 40th anniversary of the right to development;

  • climate action and fair transition issues;

  • risks associated with rising sea levels;

  • prevention of and preparedness for pandemics;

  • the 25th anniversary of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action;

  • issues of complete elimination of nuclear weapons will be discussed.

In addition, artificial intelligence governance, peace and security, and sustainable development are among the important topics on the international agenda.

81st UN Session: Uzbekistan delegation participates in New York debates

Why are speeches from the General Assembly rostrum important?

The UN General Assembly general debates are considered one of the main diplomatic platforms where countries state their views to the international community.

Heads of state and high-ranking representatives have the opportunity to express their positions on global problems, peace and security, economic development, climate change, technology, and issues related to international cooperation.

At the current session, these dialogues are united around the theme of "restoring trust" and managing change.

The importance of the UN platform for Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan cooperates with the UN in many areas. General Assembly sessions provide an opportunity to present the country's approaches to international cooperation and conduct dialogue with representatives of other states.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, in his speech at the 80th session of the General Assembly in 2025, dwelt on issues of strengthening the role of international institutions, ensuring peace and security, and sustainable development.

At the current 81st session, UN member states are once again exchanging views on global and regional problems.

81st UN Session: Uzbekistan delegation participates in New York debates

General debates will continue

General debates within the framework of the 81st UN session will continue until September 28. During this period, many more heads of state and high-level representatives will speak from the General Assembly rostrum.

Also, within the framework of the session, high-level meetings will be held on global issues such as climate, healthcare, artificial intelligence, peace and security, and rising sea levels.

Thus, the 81st session that began in New York remains an international platform where not only traditional speeches by heads of state, but also multilateral dialogues on pressing world problems continue. The participation of the Uzbekistan delegation in this process is also considered part of the country's multilateral diplomatic activity within the UN.

81st UN Session: Uzbekistan delegation participates in New York debates
UN General Assembly 81st sessionSaida MirziyoyevaUzbekistan delegationClimate change
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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