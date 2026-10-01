Silicon Valley Summit at the White House: Trump Gathers AI "Titans" Around a Single Table

An unexpected and important meeting expected to shape the technological future took place in the US capital, Washington. Donald Trump hosted an official lunch and reception at the White House for the heads of the world's most powerful technology companies.

At this special reception held on September 29, all key leaders of Silicon Valley gathered around a single table. The meeting was not limited to just a friendly lunch and concluded with the signing of an important strategic document on regulating the artificial intelligence (AI) industry.

Billionaires at One Table: Who Attended the Event?

The entire elite of the artificial intelligence sector participated in this historic White House lunch:

Elon Musk — Founder of Tesla, SpaceX, and xAI;

Mark Zuckerberg — Head of Meta Corporation;

Sundar Pichay — CEO of Google and Alphabet;

Jensen Huang — Head of Nvidia, the absolute leader of the AI chip market;

Dario Amodei — Head of the Anthropic (Claude) artificial intelligence laboratory;

Greg Brockman — President of OpenAI, creator of ChatGPT.

The gathering of these tech giants, often known for fierce mutual competition and sharp press debates, demonstrated how high the importance of the event was.

General Agreement on AI Safety: The Main Outcome

The most important practical outcome of the meeting was the official signing of a general agreement on artificial intelligence safety between the parties.

The document aims to ensure cybersecurity against the backdrop of unprecedentedly rapid technological development, responsibly control AI models, and establish cooperation between the state and major IT corporations in the global market.

Such close dialogue between Donald Trump and the "titans" of Silicon Valley signals the strengthening of US leadership in the technological race and the state's significant focus on the artificial intelligence direction in the coming years.