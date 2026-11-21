It has been revealed that Donald Trump's famous dance moves, performed to the Village People's song "Y.M.C.A.", are not liked by his wife, Melania. However, the US President jokingly stated that he has no intention of giving up the dance, noting that his supporters really enjoy these performances.

US President Donald Trump has once again taken center stage with his unconventional appearances at political events. While his dancing on stage, hand gestures, and imitations of weightlifters are popular with his supporters, his wife, Melania Trump, does not consider them appropriate for the presidential office.

Trump himself does not fully agree with his wife's opinion on this matter. He emphasizes that people genuinely love his famous dance moves.

Melania tells her husband: "This is not presidential"

According to Trump, Melania does not approve of him dancing on stage and asks him to refrain from such actions.

The President quotes his wife's words as follows:

"Honey, this is not presidential."

According to Trump, Melania even cited former US President Franklin Roosevelt as an example, noting that it is hard to imagine him dancing.

However, the American leader responds to this objection with humor.

"But I still became president, didn't I?" he says.

In Trump's view, the people cheering for his dances are doing so not just out of respect, but because they truly enjoy them.

"Y.M.C.A." dance and weightlifter imitations

Trump's most famous stage moves are associated with the Village People's song "Y.M.C.A.". When the song plays, he raises his hands and dances with his signature moves.

However, it is not just this dance that Melania dislikes; she also disapproves of other stage performances by the President. Trump says that his wife also considers the gestures he makes during speeches, where he imitates weightlifters, to be "very unpresidential."

The President jokingly noted that she dislikes these gestures even more than his dancing.

Trump continues to dance despite his wife's opinion

The US leader has repeatedly touched on this topic at a number of rallies and political events throughout 2026. In particular, he spoke about his wife's attitude during his appearances in January, May, and October.

"She firmly believes that everything should be appropriate for the presidential status. If I sometimes start dancing, I'm not sure she likes it very much, but people love it," Trump said.

Thus, although Melania Trump does not consider her husband's stage movements to be in line with presidential decorum, Donald Trump remains confident that these performances resonate well with his supporters.