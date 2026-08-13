Ra’no Shodiyeva: More than $500,000 was spent on my treatment

·95·Culture
Ra’no Shodiyeva: More than $500,000 was spent on my treatment

Actress Ra’no Shodiyeva spoke about her treatment for cancer and the expenses incurred.

According to her, she underwent several operations over the course of two years. Their costs ranged from $15,000 to $42,000. In addition, substantial funds were spent on rehabilitation and chemotherapy.

Shodiyeva said that some of the necessary medicines were brought in from India. Permission was obtained from higher authorities for medicines that were not allowed to be imported into Uzbekistan. According to her, even an oncologist personally received the medicines at customs.

At the final stage of her treatment, a clinic in Turkey presented her with another bill totaling $83,000. At that time, her family wondered how to raise the money. Her husband managed to collect the necessary funds by selling a car and other property.

Ra’no Shodiyeva said that more than $500,000 was spent on treatment that lasted for over two years.

Ra’no ShodiyevaUzbekistanIndiaTurkey
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