Ronaldo and Georgina’s wedding: Details that captured attention

·107·Culture
Ronaldo and Georgina’s wedding: Details that captured attention

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has married his longtime partner, model and influencer Georgina Rodriguez. The couple’s wedding ceremony took place in Portugal on 11 August. Ronaldo’s representatives told “Reuters”.

After the wedding, Ronaldo posted a photo of Georgina’s hand featuring her wedding rings on his Instagram page. The post quickly attracted huge interest among fans. In particular, it received more than three million likes just 30 minutes after the photo was posted.

It was revealed that one of the most anticipated ceremonies of the year was held in the coastal city of Cascais, near Portugal’s capital, Lisbon. Ronaldo and Georgina’s five children also attended the celebration.

The couple have been together for nearly 10 years

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been together for nearly 10 years. They met at the Gucci store in Madrid where Georgina worked. At the time, Ronaldo played for Real Madrid.

Interestingly, Ronaldo proposed to Georgina exactly one year earlier, on 11 August. At the time, Rodriguez posted a photo showing her large engagement ring on social media and wrote in Spanish: “Yes, I do. This time and for the rest of my life.”

Thus, their long-standing relationship has entered a new stage with an official marriage.

Ronaldo’s football career

During his professional career, Cristiano Ronaldo represented Lisbon’s Sporting, “Manchester United”, Real Madrid, Juventus and Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr.

The footballer recently took part in the sixth World Cup of his career. This is a record for the most appearances at men’s World Cups. Ronaldo shares this achievement with Argentine football star Lionel Messi.

Thus, 11 August will go down in history for Ronaldo not only as one of the important dates of his sporting career, but also as one of the happiest days of his personal life.

Cristiano RonaldoGeorgina RodriguezPortugalReal MadridLionel Messi
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