Former Manchester United defender Quentin Fortune said he regrets that the club did not bring Danny Welbeck back during the summer transfer window. The experienced striker unexpectedly moved from Brighton to Chelsea. According to Metro, the transfer sparked debate in the football world, while Fortune praised the London club's decision. Goal.com reports this.

Danny Welbeck is known to have come through the Manchester United academy. After several successful seasons with Brighton, he decided to open a new chapter in his career and signed a contract with the London club. However, in Quentin Fortune's view, his former team missed out on the English striker and let an important opportunity slip away in the transfer market.

Although Manchester United's management rejected this option in the summer as they sought to strengthen their attack, Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso took a bold and considered step. The Spanish coach decided to bring in an experienced striker to the young squad ahead of the new Premier League season. Fortune said Chelsea's head coach had acted very smartly in the transfer market.

A lack of leadership and transfer policy

After taking charge of Chelsea, Xabi Alonso made building a winning mentality within the team his main objective. According to former Premier League winner Quentin Fortune, the Spanish coach correctly identified a lack of leadership qualities and experience in the dressing room. That is why the club signed not only Danny Welbeck but also experienced midfielder Jordan Henderson during the summer.

According to Fortune, players like these can serve as role models for a young team and create the right atmosphere both on and off the pitch. Drawing on the wealth of experience he gained at Real Madrid, Alonso is also trying to build a similarly successful system at Chelsea. The arrival of players such as Danny Welbeck and Jordan Henderson is expected to solve this problem quickly.

"Xabi Alonso made some very good signings for Chelsea in the summer, but I would have liked to see Danny Welbeck return to Manchester United," Metro quoted Fortune as saying. The former defender particularly stressed that Welbeck and Henderson are not only high-level players but also true professionals whose character can only benefit the team.