The situation in the area of the military conflict around Ukraine remains tense. The Russian Defense Ministry and military analysts report continued activity along several sections of the front line, with a number of strategic positions brought under control.

“The security zone is expanding”: The situation in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia

According to Russia’s Defense Ministry, the “North” group of forces captured the village of Vodyanoye in Kharkiv Oblast. This made it possible to further expand the security zone along the border with Belgorod Oblast. It was also reported that the settlements of Novoye Pole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Sherbakovka in Kharkiv Oblast had been brought under control the previous day.

Military analyst Yuri Podolyaka said that successes southeast of Orikhiv had forced the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to urgently redeploy reserves:

Stepnohirsk and Prymorske: Offensive operations are continuing. Units are pushing the enemy out of the Plavni area and consolidating their positions in the southern part of Prymorske.

Mezhevaya and Dobropole: Advances are being observed along the railway line south of Mezhevaya. Heavy fighting is taking place near Dobropole and Zolotoy Kolodes.

Alekseyevo-Druzhkivka: Russian forces are expanding their influence from the east and southwest. According to the analyst, this could have very serious medium-term consequences for the defense of the area.

Strikes on the Port of Odesa and a Logistics Center in Brovary

Military operations are continuing not only along the front line but also against infrastructure facilities.

Port of Odesa: According to Russia’s Defense Ministry, high-precision weapons and drones struck a fuel and lubricant depot at the Port of Odesa that was used to supply fuel to Ukrainian Armed Forces units. Warehouse in Brovary: A large logistics warehouse in the city of Brovary, Kyiv Oblast, was damaged. Strana.ua reported that the facility supplied products from Europe to Ukraine’s major retail chains, including ATB, Auchan, Silpo, Metro and Novus. Destruction of Underground Tunnels: In Novoye Pole, underground passages belonging to the Ukrainian Armed Forces—“mole and fox tunnels”—are being destroyed by explosions by the “East” group because of the risk that they could be mined.

Zelensky and Trump: What Proposals Might Kyiv Have Made to Washington?

At the same time, discussions are also continuing on the political front. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had conveyed his proposals for resolving the conflict to the American side.

Political strategist Pavel Dubravsky believes Kyiv may be expecting the following four key measures from the US:

American Investments: A new financial aid package, although its approval by the US Congress remains uncertain;

Ammunition for Patriot Systems: Provision of air defense systems;

Intelligence Data: Regular and prompt transmission of intelligence information;

Starlink and Long-Range Strikes: Negotiations with Elon Musk on using the data to carry out deep strikes against Russian territory.

The expert believes Donald Trump sees the current situation as a deadlock and is therefore ready to hear the proposals of both sides.

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