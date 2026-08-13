Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has given an enigmatic response to the latest questions about forward Bradley Barcola’s future. Goal.com According to a report by Goal.com .

The 23-year-old winger, who has attracted attention with his impressive performances for the Parisian club, is being closely monitored by Liverpool and Arsenal. The former Lyon player has significantly improved since joining PSG in 2023 and has become one of Europe’s most sought-after footballers.

Transfer rumours and the club’s position

The PSG president firmly stressed that reports gaining momentum in the English media, along with the surrounding noise, would not force the club into making hasty decisions. Nasser Al-Khelaifi said the situation was being handled calmly and that the team would focus on its work without unnecessary talk.

“We are working calmly, we do not talk much, and we get the job done. All our players are important. Once they sign a contract with PSG, they become valuable to us,” the club chief added, clarifying the situation.

Interest from English clubs and contract status

Liverpool and Arsenal are currently taking steps to strengthen their attacking lines. Under new head coach Andoni Iraola, Liverpool see Barcola as a suitable successor for the spot left vacant by Mohamed Salah’s departure. Arsenal, meanwhile, are also looking for a top winger after their unsuccessful attempts to sign Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior.

Nevertheless, Bradley Barcola has yet to reach a long-term agreement with the Paris club. Although his current contract runs until 2028, the player’s refusal to sign a new deal has left the club in an uncomfortable position. The president did not give a clear answer on whether Barcola would remain with the team until the transfer window closes.

The player’s achievements and international experience

Since moving to Paris, Bradley Barcola has become one of the most productive and creative players in European football. He has made 152 appearances for the team, scoring 39 goals and providing 37 assists. His contribution played a key role in PSG winning 14 trophies, including three Ligue 1 titles and a Champions League triumph.

His influence on the international stage is also growing. He has featured prominently for France at the World Cup, scoring against Senegal, Sweden and England. However, the heavy workload during the season has also affected his physical condition, further intensifying the transfer rumours surrounding him.