Quinton Fortune advises Chelsea to sign André Onana

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Quinton Fortune advises Chelsea to sign André Onana

Former Manchester United midfielder Quinton Fortune recommended that London club Chelsea sign Manchester United goalkeeper André Onana. In an interview with Premier Bet, the former footballer emphasized that the Cameroon international could be a great addition for the Stamford Bridge team. Goal.com reports this.

During the summer transfer window, the London club spent more than £300 million and signed over ten new players under new head coach Xabi Alonso. However, following Filip Jørgensen’s departure, Chelsea are still looking for a new goalkeeper, with Robert Sánchez remaining the team’s first-choice goalkeeper.

André Onana is currently playing for Turkish club Trabzonspor on loan. His current contract with Manchester United runs until June 2028, and it does not include an option for the Turkish club to buy him.

Attacks initiated by the goalkeeper

According to Quinton Fortune, André Onana is one of the Premier League’s leading goalkeepers when it comes to starting play from the back. His passing helps the team break through the opposition’s lines and launch attacks quickly.

"André Onana would be a great addition for Chelsea, Newcastle United or Aston Villa," Fortune said. According to him, Onana is capable of accurately playing a direct 50–60-yard pass to a forward or midfielder, which is a very important quality for modern coaches.

The arrival of experienced players

Aside from the goalkeeping situation, Fortune also assessed Chelsea’s other summer signings. He praised Xabi Alonso for bringing experienced leaders into the squad without Danny Welbeck and Jordan Henderson.

The former midfielder added that Alonso needed players with distinctive character and leadership qualities in the dressing room, which would be important for a young team working under a coach with Real Madrid experience.

ChelseaManchester UnitedAndré OnanaXabi AlonsoPremier League
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