Ahad Qayum: “I am a fan of these girls”

·59·Culture
Ahad Qayum: “I am a fan of these girls”

Actor, director and poet Ahad Qayum said in an interview with the “Daryo Lifestyle” program whom he considers professional actresses today.

He was asked, “Who do you genuinely consider a professional actress today?” In his response, Ahad Qayum singled out Shahnoza Shakirova, Aysanem Yusupova and Mahliyo Asqaraliyeva from among the representatives of the latest generation.

According to him, these actresses are among the young artists who genuinely love their profession and approach their creative work responsibly. Ahad Qayum highly valued their potential to reach, and even surpass, the level of renowned actresses such as Dilnoza Kubayeva, Ra’no Shodiyeva and Yulduz Rajabova in the future.

Turli xil libos va taqinchoqlarda jilmayib turgan uch nafar yosh ayolning portreti.

“I myself am a fan of these girls,” the creative artist added.

His remarks also prompted various reactions on social media. While some observers supported Ahad Qayum’s choice, others disagreed with his opinion.

In your opinion, which actresses do you consider true professionals today? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Ahad QayumShahnoza ShakirovaAysanem YusupovaDilnoza KubayevaYulduz Rajabova
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