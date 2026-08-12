Ra’no Shodiyeva turns 47 (video)

·148·Culture
Ra’no Shodiyeva turns 47 (video)

Today, renowned actress Ra’no Shodiyeva is celebrating her birthday. The artist has turned 47.

On this joyful occasion, the actress shared a video on her Instagram page, captioning it, “Happy... happy... b-day!” Her followers also congratulated the actress on her birthday and sent her heartfelt wishes.

For reference, Ra’no Shodiyeva was born on 12 August 1979 in Samarkand Region. Over the years, she has won the affection of audiences with her memorable roles.

The actress has portrayed characters in many famous films, including “Shaytanat”, “O‘tov”, “Tashlandiq”, “Vatan” and “Isnod”.

Ra’no ShodiyevaInstagramSamarkandShaytanat
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