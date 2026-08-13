Durdona Qurbonova bought herself the iPhone in the rare color she had dreamed of! (video)

·60·Culture
Durdona Qurbonova bought herself the iPhone in the rare color she had dreamed of! (video)

Actress Durdona Qurbonova shared a video on social media showing that she had bought an iPhone in the color she had wanted for a long time.

“In my favorite color”

The actress captioned the video:

“Now I have a phone in my favorite color,” she wrote.

Durdona Qurbonova's choice was a green iPhone. In the comments under the video, her loved ones and fans congratulated her on the new phone and wrote that the green color was very beautiful.

Fans' attention

Some green iPhone models and special editions are not always produced on a large scale. For this reason, devices in this color have also sparked particular interest among fans.

The actress's new purchase was warmly received by her followers.

Do you like the green iPhone? Share your opinion in the comments and share the news with your loved ones.

Durdona QurbonovaiPhone
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