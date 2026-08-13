Chinese Developers Create “Air Defense” Against Mosquitoes

·30·World
Chinese Developers Create “Air Defense” Against Mosquitoes

The Photon Matrix Lab startup in Changzhou, China, has developed a device designed to detect and destroy mosquitoes in midair using a laser. Called “Photon Matrix,” the system uses lidar, millimeter-wave radar, and AI-based image recognition technologies.

The device can detect flying insects measuring approximately 2–20 millimeters. The system tracks a mosquito’s movement and, once a suitable target is identified, strikes it with a laser beam. According to the manufacturer, the device can detect insects at distances of up to 6 meters, with an accuracy rate exceeding 95 percent.

The manufacturers say the device can identify a target and direct a laser strike within a few milliseconds. The system also uses special safety mechanisms to avoid targeting larger objects.

The device can be powered not only from the electrical grid but also through a portable power bank. According to the company, a 20,000 mAh power bank supporting fast charging can operate the device for approximately 4–5 hours.

A wall-mounted "Photon Matrix" laser security device.

The device is significantly more expensive than ordinary mosquito repellers. During the crowdfunding stage, different versions were offered at prices of approximately $600–650. The final retail price may vary depending on the model and configuration.

The device’s main advantage is that it does not use chemicals. For this reason, the manufacturer presents it as an alternative mosquito-control solution for homes, patios, and gardens.

It is worth noting that the technology is still relatively new, and independent data on its effectiveness in real-world conditions and long-term use remains limited.

A portable laser device mounted on a tripod is emitting a blue beam.
ChangzhouChinaPhoton MatrixPhoton Matrix Lab
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