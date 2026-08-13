Elon Musk Presents the Grok 4.6 Artificial Intelligence Model

·23·Technology
Elon Musk Presents the Grok 4.6 Artificial Intelligence Model

SpaceX officially unveiled its latest artificial intelligence model, Grok 4.6. Founder Elon Musk said the new system had become the absolute market leader in intelligence, performance and pricing, calling it “objectively number one.” The release is expected to intensify competition in the artificial intelligence market. This is according to Ixbt.com which reports it.

According to ixbt.com, prominent investor Gavin Baker wrote on his X social network page that the Grok 4.6 model delivers almost the same performance as Fable 5 Max while costing significantly less—approximately 85 percent less. Specifically, input token prices have fallen by 80 percent, while output token prices are 88 percent lower.

Pricing Policy and Independent Analysis

The independent analytical company Artificial Analysis also confirmed the new model’s sharp improvement. Experts noted that Grok 4.6, developed by SpaceXAI, scored 61 points on the artificial intelligence index, approaching the level of GPT-5.6 Sol while delivering high performance at a lower price.

The new neural network costs $2 and $6 per 1 million input and output tokens, respectively. For comparison, the corresponding prices for Claude Opus 5 are $5 and $25, while GPT-5.6 Sol costs $5 and $30. The cost of completing a single task is just $0.84.

Evolution and Future Plans

The history of xAI’s first chatbot began in November 2023, when it was created as a direct competitor to ChatGPT. At the time, the model stood out for using real-time data from the X platform and providing more open responses. Since then, the system has undergone significant development.

Recall that in July 2025, the Grok 4 model took xAI to the top of the Artificial Analysis rankings for the first time, overtaking giants such as OpenAI, Google and Anthropic. In July 2026, the Grok 4.5 version based on the Mixture of Experts architecture was presented. It was trained for a wide range of tasks, from programming to scientific publications.

Discussing future plans, investor Gavin Baker said that the Grok 4.7 model would be even larger, with Cursor and SpaceX data included in its pretraining process. This is expected to take artificial intelligence capabilities to an even higher level.

Elon MuskGrok 4.6SpaceXArtificial IntelligenceChatGPT
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