Is Jennifer Lopez hiding her new lover from fans?

American singer and actress Jennifer Lopez may have started a new romantic relationship in her personal life. According to foreign media reports, the 57-year-old star is dating actor Brett Goldstein, who is 11 years her junior.

Citing an anonymous source, Page Six reported that there is a romance between the two celebrities. However, the source noted that their relationship has not yet reached a serious stage.

The rumors were sparked by a party held in Los Angeles on October 16. According to witnesses, Lopez and Goldstein arrived at the event in the same car and left together at the end of the evening. At the same time, during the party, they tried not to draw excessive attention to each other and even kept their distance.

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein starred together in the romantic comedy Office Romance, released in 2026. Even during the production process of the film, speculations arose about a close relationship between them.

Nevertheless, in interviews given in June, the actors denied rumors of a mutual romantic relationship. So far, Lopez and Goldstein have not officially confirmed any new relationship. Therefore, reports about them remain at the level of media speculation for now.