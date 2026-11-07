Saida Rametova reveals an incident she experienced during her time as a young bride

People's Artist of Uzbekistan Saida Rametova shared memories related to her marriage. During her story about her wedding, the actress recalled an interesting incident that occurred when she was a young bride.

She mentioned that at the time, there were those who did not want the actress to become a bride. Saida Rametova spoke about this in an interview given to the IntervyuTV YouTube channel.

The full interview featuring the actress's memories of her wedding can be watched via the channel.