Singer Alisher Fayz has presented his new track to his fans. The artist caught the audience's attention by performing a song titled "I Have a Wife" on the "Uxlamaysizmi" (Are You Not Sleeping) show.

Created in a humorous spirit, this track brought a cheerful mood to listeners. The song's title and content are unique, approaching family relationships encountered in daily life through humor.

After the performance was aired, the song began to be discussed on social media as well. Alisher Fayz's fans have responded warmly to the new track and are expressing their desire to listen to the full version.

For now, a music video for the song "I Have a Wife" has not been released. Therefore, fans are eagerly awaiting not only the video for the track but also what kind of characters and interesting scenes it will feature.

Some fans have requested in the comments that the singer release the music video as soon as possible. Whether Alisher Fayz will prepare a music video for this song or not remains unknown for now.