An unexpected incident occurred during an event featuring Turkish actor Burak Özçivit. One of his Russian fans approached the actor and suddenly kissed him. Caught off guard, the actor appeared surprised and immediately stepped back from the fan.

A video of the incident spread on social media, sparking various discussions among users. While some deemed the fan's action inappropriate, others focused on the actor's reaction to the unexpected situation.

However, one of the most discussed topics following the incident was the reaction of Burak Özçivit's wife, actress Fahriye Evcen. Under the video circulating on social media, one user left a comment asking how the actress felt about the situation.

Contrary to expectations, Fahriye Evcen did not react sharply. She responded to the comment with a heart emoji. The actress's brief and calm response caught the attention of users, adding a more intriguing tone to the discussions.

Thus, the incident, which began with a fan's unexpected action, is being widely discussed on social media not only because of Burak Özçivit's reaction but also due to the unusual response from his wife, Fahriye Evcen.