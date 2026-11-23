Actress Sabina Sodiqova is celebrating another birthday. She announced that she is marking her special day today through a video posted on her Instagram page.

The video shows that the actress's closest friend prepared a surprise gift to congratulate her. Her friend invited Sabina to come outside at 00:00. The actress went down in front of her house after her friend called her.

She was greeted there with flowers and a birthday cake lit with candles. Seeing her friend, Sabina could not hide her joy. She made a wish, blew out the candles on the cake, and expressed her gratitude to her friend for the pleasant surprise.

The actress's video did not go unnoticed by her followers. In the comments, fans are congratulating Sabina Sodiqova on her birthday and sending her their heartfelt wishes.