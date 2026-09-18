A woman arrested in the US on suspicion of theft is catching everyone's attention with her resemblance to Jennifer Lopez!

The police mugshot of a 35-year-old woman arrested in Minnesota, USA, on suspicion of stealing car batteries quickly went viral on social media. However, the reason for the interest in the photo was not the crime itself, but her striking resemblance to the famous singer Jennifer Lopez.

The woman's arrest photo began to be widely discussed on the internet. Users compared her facial structure and overall appearance to Jennifer Lopez, leaving various humorous comments.

Some internet users even called her the famous singer's "body double" or lookalike. The woman was arrested on suspicion of stealing batteries from a store. However, after her police photo circulated, the main topic of discussion on social media became her resemblance to Jennifer Lopez.

This incident once again demonstrated how certain photos can quickly go viral online for unexpected reasons.