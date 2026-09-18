A woman arrested in the US on suspicion of theft is catching everyone's attention with her resemblance to Jennifer Lopez!

·85·World
A woman arrested in the US on suspicion of theft is catching everyone's attention with her resemblance to Jennifer Lopez!

The police mugshot of a 35-year-old woman arrested in Minnesota, USA, on suspicion of stealing car batteries quickly went viral on social media. However, the reason for the interest in the photo was not the crime itself, but her striking resemblance to the famous singer Jennifer Lopez.

The woman's arrest photo began to be widely discussed on the internet. Users compared her facial structure and overall appearance to Jennifer Lopez, leaving various humorous comments.

Some internet users even called her the famous singer's "body double" or lookalike. The woman was arrested on suspicion of stealing batteries from a store. However, after her police photo circulated, the main topic of discussion on social media became her resemblance to Jennifer Lopez.

This incident once again demonstrated how certain photos can quickly go viral online for unexpected reasons.

Minnesota policeJennifer Lopezbattery theftinternet discussion
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

A 1.4-million-year-old mystery solved: Scientists discover a previously unknown species of cat in Bolivia's forestsA 1.4-million-year-old mystery solved: Scientists discover a previously unknown species of cat in Bolivia's forestsToday, 19:42The secret of a belly that swelled for 30 years revealed during surgery: what did doctors find inside?The secret of a belly that swelled for 30 years revealed during surgery: what did doctors find inside?Today, 19:3567-year-old passenger who caused a disturbance on a plane was duct-taped to his seat67-year-old passenger who caused a disturbance on a plane was duct-taped to his seatToday, 19:22"If you are going to die, go die in your own country!": Statement by the Prime Minister of Thailand..."If you are going to die, go die in your own country!": Statement by the Prime Minister of Thailand...Today, 18:16American woman makes a big income by hugging strangersAmerican woman makes a big income by hugging strangersToday, 17:01Scientists reveal the true cause of the horrific tragedy in Nepal and TibetScientists reveal the true cause of the horrific tragedy in Nepal and TibetToday, 16:25
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
Mysterious jellyfish-like object appears on Mars
Mysterious jellyfish-like object appears on Mars