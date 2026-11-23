American singer and actress Selena Gomez once again demonstrated her support for the San Antonio Spurs. The artist watched the match between the Spurs and the New Orleans Pelicans in San Antonio on Saturday from courtside, cheering on her favorite team.

During the game, the Spurs' mascot, The Coyote, presented Gomez with an unexpected gift. She was given a custom-made team jersey with the word "Rare" printed on the back.

However, the most interesting aspect that caught the fans' attention did not end there. Selena Gomez recreated her famous moment from 2016 that once caused a huge stir on the internet. This gesture evoked a sense of nostalgia among her fans.