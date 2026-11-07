Lola Yuldasheva responds to divorce rumors with a family photo

Singer Lola Yuldasheva posted a family photo with her husband and young daughter on her social media pages. This photo caught the attention of fans who have recently been discussing various speculations regarding the artist's personal life.

In the photo, the singer is seen in a cheerful mood, smiling alongside her family members. Users have been leaving sincere wishes under the family snapshot, wishing happiness and harmony for Lola Yuldasheva's family.

Recently, following some of the singer's videos on social media, rumors had emerged suggesting that there were problems in her family life, or even that she had divorced her husband. This was also fueled by a video Lola Yuldasheva posted after a long break with the caption, "We needed a little break."

However, the singer has not officially provided any information regarding a divorce. Her new photo with her husband and daughter has once again sparked discussions among fans.