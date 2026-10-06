Sensation Arrest in Los Angeles: Woman Spying for China Detained in the US

·38·World
Sensation Arrest in Los Angeles: Woman Spying for China Detained in the US

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has carried out a special operation that caused a major political resonance internationally. According to a report by the influential Bloomberg news agency, 34-year-old Wanyin Zhang was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport while conducting covert surveillance on Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te's son.

She is suspected of carrying out tasks for Chinese intelligence services without registering as a foreign agent, in violation of US legislation.

In the Crosshairs — The President's Son: How the Espionage Was Carried Out

According to investigative documents, Wanyin Zhang's primary target was the Taiwanese leader's son, Lai Ting-yu:

  • Gathering Kompromat: The suspect was engaged in collecting information regarding Lai Ting-yu's personal life and daily movements;

  • Surveillance Methods: The woman secretly took photos and videos of him, carefully recording license plates of vehicles belonging to him, meeting locations, and his contacts;

  • Data Transfer: All collected compromising materials and analytical reports were regularly forwarded to handlers in China.

FBI officials noted that to avoid exposure, the agent actively used disguise and various complex conspiracy techniques. She is currently being held in custody in Los Angeles awaiting trial.

Geopolitical Pressure: F-16 Fighters and the Backdrop of Tensions

This espionage scandal comes at a critical juncture when relations between Beijing and Taipei have become extremely tense, alongside a rise in confrontation with the US:

  • Military Factor: The incident occurred just as the US accelerated practical steps to supply new-generation F-16 fighter jets to Taiwan;

  • Leverage: Analysts believe that such covert operations targeting close family members of the Taiwanese president may have been carried out to exert psychological and informational pressure on top political leadership.

This clash between the US and Chinese intelligence services has once again brought security issues in the Asia-Pacific region to the center of the international agenda.

FBILai Ching-teWanyin ZhangTaiwanese president's son
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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