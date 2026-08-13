The dollar exchange rate is expected to decline on 14 August

·33·Economy
The dollar exchange rate is expected to decline on 14 August

The dollar exchange rate effective on 14 August is expected to decline by around 16–17 soums. This was reported by the Bankir Telegram channel.

The best rates for selling dollars to banks:

• Asia Alliance Bank — 11 955 soums.
• Invest Finance Bank — 11 950 soums.
Mikrokreditbank — 11 945 soums.

The best rates for buying dollars from banks:

• Hayotbank — 12 000 soums.
• NBU — 12 000 soums.
• BRB — 12 000 soums.
Agrobank — 12 000 soums.
Asakabank — 12 000 soums.

The exchange rate may change during the day. Visit the banks’ official websites for the exact rate.

Asia Alliance BankInvest Finance BankMikrokreditbankAgrobankAsakabank
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