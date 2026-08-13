Chinese Scientists Create Self-Healing “Living” Tissue

·46·World
Chinese Scientists Create Self-Healing “Living” Tissue

Chinese researchers have created a new type of “living” tissue made from fungal mycelium that can repair itself when damaged. The innovation was developed by scientists at the Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The study used the fungus Cordyceps militaris Unlike conventional fungus-based materials, the new technology keeps mycelium cells alive. As a result, when the material is damaged, its fibers can regrow and reconnect the broken sections.

To demonstrate the new material’s capabilities, the scientists also created a clothing prototype. Tests showed that the material is water-repellent and self-cleaning. Other microorganisms could also be used to give it protection from ultraviolet radiation.

Another important feature of the new material is its biodegradability. Studies found that it decomposed almost completely within about 41 days after being buried in soil. This could expand the possibilities for creating eco-friendly and recyclable clothing in the future.

However, the technology is still at the experimental and prototype stage. Questions about the material’s durability in everyday use, washability and long-term performance require further research.

Shenzhen Institute of Advanced TechnologyChinese Academy of SciencesCordyceps militaris
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