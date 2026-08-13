Europe Witnesses the First Total Solar Eclipse of the 21st Century

·23·World
Europe Witnesses the First Total Solar Eclipse of the 21st Century

On 12 August, parts of Europe witnessed the first total solar eclipse of the 21st century. During the natural phenomenon, the Moon completely blocked the Sun, making its bright disk disappear briefly. Meduza reported this.

The total solar eclipse could be observed in Greenland, Iceland, Portugal and parts of Spain. People watching the sky in these countries witnessed a rare astronomical event.

In some other parts of Western Europe, the eclipse was not total. There, the Moon covered 85–95% of the Sun’s disk.

The previous total solar eclipse in continental Europe was observed in 1999. That is why this event was especially significant for astronomy enthusiasts and skywatchers.

The next total solar eclipse will occur on 2 August 2027. It will be visible from southern Spain and parts of North Africa.

The silhouettes of people on a hill are watching a total solar eclipse.
GreenlandIcelandPortugalSpainMeduza
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