A rise in the dollar exchange rate is expected on August 13

The dollar exchange rate effective on August 13 is expected to rise by 54–55 soums. This was reported by the Bankir Telegram channel.

The best rates for selling dollars to banks:

• Asia Alliance Bank — 11 900 soums.

• Invest Finance Bank — 11 900 soums.

• Kapitalbank — 11 900 soums.

• Poytaxtbank — 11 900 soums.

The best rates for buying dollars from banks:

• Xalq Banki — 11 940 soums.

• BRB — 11 940 soums.

• MyBank (Madad) — 11 940 soums.

The exchange rate may change during the day. Visit the banks’ official websites for the exact rate.