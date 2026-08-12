Exchange rates for August 13 announced

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official exchange rates for foreign currencies for August 13, 2026. According to the announcement, the dollar rose by 58.63 soums to 11 948.58 soums.

• The euro rose by 76 soums to 13 793.44 soums.

• The Russian ruble rose by 0.36 soums to 144.29 soums.

• The pound sterling rose by 118.54 soums to 16 162.84 soums.

• The Japanese yen rose by 0.44 soums to 75.10 soums.

• The Swiss franc rose by 65.03 soums to 14 725.88 soums.

• The Chinese yuan rose by 9.11 soums to 1 771.81 soums.