“That’s How Our People Are”: Putin Makes a “Sensational” Statement

·107·World
“That’s How Our People Are”: Putin Makes a “Sensational” Statement

During his visit to Iturup Island in Russia’s Far East, Russian President Vladimir Putin made another sensational statement about the country’s people and their will.

He claimed that Russia is home to uniquely distinguished people who carry a “genetic code of victory” in their blood.

Meeting on Iturup and Talks with the Sakhalin Governor

As part of the head of state’s working visit to Iturup Island, an important meeting was held with Sakhalin Region Governor Valery Limarenko. During the talks, the governor spoke about the region’s social and ideological climate and the mood of its residents.

According to Limarenko, even at meetings held in the most remote and isolated settlements, local residents unanimously support a single idea: “victory in everything.”

Putin’s Response

Responding to the governor’s remarks, the Russian president praised the will and character of the country’s people:

“That’s how our people are. [They] have the genetic code of a winner.”, Vladimir Putin emphasized.

The statement is being viewed as a clear continuation of the ideological views of Russia’s leadership, aimed at strengthening national identity, patriotism, and the geopolitical position shaped since World War II.

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Vladimir PutinRussiaIturupSakhalinValery Limarenko
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