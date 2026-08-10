The dollar exchange rate is expected to decline on August 11
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The dollar exchange rate effective on August 11 is expected to decline by around 14–15 soums. The Bankir Telegram channel reported this.
The best rates for selling dollars to banks:
• Invest Finance Bank — 11 955 soums.
• Asakabank — 11 950 soums.
• Garantbank — 11 950 soums.
• Mikrokreditbank — 11 950 soums.
The best rates for buying dollars from banks:
• Tenge Bank — 11 970 soums.
• Xalq Banki — 11 980 soums.
• Saderat Bank Tashkent — 11 990 soums.
The exchange rate may change during the day. For the exact rate, visit the banks’ official websites.
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