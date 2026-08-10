The dollar exchange rate is expected to decline on August 11

The dollar exchange rate effective on August 11 is expected to decline by around 14–15 soums. The Bankir Telegram channel reported this.

The best rates for selling dollars to banks:

• Invest Finance Bank — 11 955 soums.

• Asakabank — 11 950 soums.

• Garantbank — 11 950 soums.

• Mikrokreditbank — 11 950 soums.

The best rates for buying dollars from banks:

• Tenge Bank — 11 970 soums.

• Xalq Banki — 11 980 soums.

• Saderat Bank Tashkent — 11 990 soums.

The exchange rate may change during the day. For the exact rate, visit the banks’ official websites.