Mysterious Reasons Behind Vučić–Zelenskyy Rapprochement Revealed

·51·World
Mysterious Reasons Behind Vučić–Zelenskyy Rapprochement Revealed

The recent relationship between Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has attracted the attention of international politicians and diplomats. Politico drawing on expert analysis, revealed the interests underlying this unexpected diplomatic rapprochement.

According to experts, these ties are not merely symbolic political contacts but are based on highly important military, economic and geopolitical calculations.

Easing criticism from the European Union and pre-election tactics”

Florian Bieber, director of the Centre for Southeast European Studies at the University of Graz, says that for Vučić, strengthening ties with Kyiv is primarily necessary to preserve Serbia’s reputation in the eyes of Brussels, the European Union:

“In the coming months, Vučić hopes that his close, or at least symbolically cordial, ties with Zelenskyy will lead to less criticism from the European Union. Through this, he is trying to build a certain degree of influence within the EU ahead of the expected elections in Serbia.”, Bieber says.

Weapons NATO Could Not Provide: The Importance of Serbian Ammunition for Ukraine

However, the most practical and important aspect of this rapprochement concerns defense. Serbia is currently one of the few countries producing ammunition urgently needed for the old Soviet-caliber artillery systems and tanks used by the Ukrainian army.

NATO countries produce almost none of this type of ammunition. Therefore, regardless of Vučić’s political stance, cooperation with Serbia has become a matter of life and death for Kyiv.

“Under the current circumstances, Ukraine is forced to focus only on its most urgent and vital needs. In this situation, Vučić is an extremely important partner for Kyiv,”, the expert adds.

Zelenskyy’s Visit to Belgrade and the Kosovo Crisis

On August 8 this year, Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Belgrade on an official visit. Vučić personally welcomed the guest, after which the leaders held high-level talks. At the end of the visit, Serbia’s leader once again openly supported Ukraine’s “territorial integrity.”

However, the most controversial moment of the visit was Zelenskyy’s position on the Kosovo issue:

  • Supporting Serbia: The Ukrainian leader officially defended Belgrade’s position on Kosovo’s sovereignty.

  • Pristina’s Sharp Reaction: Following the statement, a huge “Freedom for Ukraine” banner that had stood in central Pristina since 2022 was immediately removed. Kosovo Foreign Minister Glauk Konjufca expressed deep regret over Zelenskyy’s decision.

Trade Worth at Least $500 Million and a Free Trade Agreement

In addition to military and political cooperation, Belgrade and Kyiv are also rapidly developing economic ties. According to Vučić, trade between the two countries has already reached $500 million .

After the meeting, Serbia’s leader also did not rule out the possibility of concluding a free trade agreement with Ukraine in the future.

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Aleksandar VučićVolodymyr ZelenskyySerbiaUkraineEuropean Union
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