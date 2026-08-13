Artificial intelligence (AI) technologies are now becoming the primary weapon in complex and dangerous cyberattacks. A China-linked hacker group launched a wide-ranging cyberattack on Taiwan’s government and energy systems using several coordinated AI agents.

According to The Financial Times reported, citing data and research from the renowned Israeli cybersecurity company Dream which operates in the cybersecurity sector.

A “virtual hacker team” made up of eight AI agents

Experts who were among the first to detect the attack told journalists that the attackers used up to eight open-source artificial intelligence agents These agents were not merely simple coding tools but operated as a coordinated “cyberteam” to breach systems and identify vulnerabilities.

The scale and progression of the destructive attack unfolded as follows:

System scanning: At the beginning of July, the AI agents created a detailed map of the systems of 21 government agencies to search for vulnerabilities.

Data theft: The AI agents managed to breach at least 85 user accounts in these systems and steal more than 2,500 confidential records containing information about employees.

Expanding the targets: After targeting government websites, the attack expanded geographically to Taiwan’s Nuclear Safety Commission and at least seven strategic energy companies.

China’s connection and officials’ silence

Dream confirmed that it had sent a warning about the cyberintrusion to one of the countries in the Asia-Pacific region. The Financial Times sources specifically noted that the attack targeted Taiwan.

The hackers’ links to Beijing are indicated by the use of Simplified Chinese in internal communications between the AI agents during the attack.

So far, the official responses to this international cyber scandal are as follows:

The Chinese government did not respond to the newspaper’s request for comment.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Digital Affairs refused to provide an official comment on the intrusion, citing national security and data privacy.

The incident is being described as one of the first major and dangerous precedents for artificial intelligence being actively used as a weapon in interstate cyberwarfare.

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