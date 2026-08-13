Unusual Guest on Egypt’s Coast Amazes Vacationers (Video)

·39·World
Unusual Guest on Egypt’s Coast Amazes Vacationers (Video)

Tourists relaxing at Egypt’s famous Abu Dabbab Beach encountered an unexpected sight. A most unusual “guest” — a camel — appeared on the sandy beach, which is usually crowded with visitors.

Footage shared on social media shows the camel casually strolling along the beach. Interestingly, the people, noise, and cameras around it seemed to have almost no effect on the animal.

Instead, the camel behaved as freely as if the beach were its usual territory, wandering among the tourists for a while. Its unexpected visit sparked great interest among vacationers, many of whom filmed the unusual scene on their phones.

There is still no precise information about how the camel appeared on the beach. The footage of the unexpected guest’s stroll has also prompted mixed reactions on social media.

What do you think: did the camel appear on the beach by chance, or did it come to relax among the tourists? Share your opinion in the comments.

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