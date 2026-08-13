Eyeless Mysterious “Devil Cavefish” Found Beneath U.S. Military Base

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Eyeless Mysterious “Devil Cavefish” Found Beneath U.S. Military Base

Scientists have identified an entirely new fish species in a cave beneath a military base in Alabama, USA. Lacking eyes and body pigments, this creature appears in a faint electric-blue hue throughout its life. Because of its unusual appearance, it was given the nickname “devil cavefish” .

The new species was discovered by researchers from the University of Alabama in Huntsville in Bobcat Cave beneath the U.S. Army’s Redstone Arsenal. Its scientific name is Demogorgonichthys arcanus , with “Demogorgon” referring to the famous mythological character from the game “Dungeons & Dragons” and the series “Stranger Things.” “Arcanus” means “hidden” or “mysterious.”

According to study leader Dr. Matthew L. Niemiller, scientists did not expect to discover an entirely new lineage of freshwater fish in present-day eastern North America. He compared the find to the astonishing discovery of a new large cat species.

Two Fish Species Live in One Cave

An eyeless, semi-transparent cavefish lies on a rocky streambed.

Another intriguing aspect of the discovery is that the habitat where the new fish was found is also home to the Southern Cavefish . However, the two species are not closely related.

Scientists believe they adapted independently to underground environments, millions of years apart. During this process, both independently lost their eyesight and body pigmentation. This is considered a clear example of convergent evolution.

Interestingly, the Bobcat Cave system has been regularly monitored for at least 30 years. Nevertheless, finding the new fish there came as a major surprise to researchers.

Pollution Threatens the Rare Fish

A group of people conducts research in a dark cave with a rocky, shallow stream.

The “devil cavefish” has so far been found only in a single cave and the connected underground aquifer. As a result, it is highly sensitive to water quality and hydrological changes.

Although the military base protects the cave from direct human interference, surface pollution, sediment, and changes in water conditions could threaten the new species.

Researchers report that water samples from Bobcat Cave have contained elevated levels of cadmium, chromium, and lead over the past two decades. The pollution may be linked to chemicals left behind by military base operations.

Nevertheless, the scientists’ research is ongoing. They want to study the fish’s origins, lifestyle, and adaptation to its unique underground environment in greater detail.

AlabamaRedstone ArsenalHuntsvilleMatthew L. NiemillerStranger Things
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