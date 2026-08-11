What Gets Under Your Skin? 4 Signs of Your “Shadow Side”

Why do some people make us angrier than usual? Why do certain situations keep repeating in our lives, while some feelings are difficult even for us to acknowledge?

In psychology, the metaphor of the “shadow side” is sometimes used to explain such experiences. It does not mean that a person is bad; rather, it refers to feelings, desires and traits that are difficult to accept in oneself and that one has learned to hide or suppress.

Importantly, this concept is not a definitive diagnosis. However, it can be a tool for observing our reactions and asking ourselves uncomfortable but useful questions.

1. Why do certain people get under your skin so much?

Sometimes someone’s arrogance, excessive assertiveness, selfishness or, conversely, helplessness can provoke a strong reaction in us.

It can be useful to ask:

“Which exact trait is making me angry?”

This does not necessarily mean that you possess the same trait. There may be valid reasons to be upset by someone else’s behavior.

However, in some situations, a trait we see in another person may remind us of an aspect we do not allow ourselves to express. For example, a person who is always forced to be “strong” may perceive someone else’s openly asking for help as weakness.

Thus, a strong reaction can sometimes be a signal to examine not only another person, but also our own inner rules.

2. The certainty of “I would never be like that”

People become accustomed to seeing themselves in a certain way:

“I am not jealous.”

“I do not get angry.”

“I do not need anyone’s help.”

“I am not a selfish person.”

But human emotions are not that simple.

Experiencing anger, jealousy, fear or a need for attention does not make a person bad. Sometimes the problem lies in refusing to acknowledge that the feeling exists.

Because a denied feeling does not disappear. It may manifest in another form—as an intense reaction, resentment or constant inner pressure.

3. Why do the same scenarios keep repeating?

Choosing similar people every time.

Encountering the same relationship problem.

Repeatedly getting into the same conflict at work.

Always backing away before an important decision.

Of course, not every repetition can be attributed to a “shadow.” External circumstances, habits and chance also play a role.

However, if a scenario keeps repeating, it is worth asking yourself:

“What do these situations have in common, and what role am I playing in them?”

This is not about blaming yourself. Rather, it is about identifying the part that is within your control.

4. Strong feelings whose causes are difficult to explain

Guilt, shame, jealousy, deep resentment, anger or anxiety can sometimes feel far more intense than the situation itself would seem to warrant.

For example, ordinary criticism may trouble someone for several days, or another person’s success may be received with unexpectedly intense pain.

Instead of rushing to get rid of the feeling, it can be useful to ask:

“What is this signaling to me?”

Sometimes the answer may lie in a need to be valued, a fear of rejection, comparing oneself with others or inner demands formed in childhood.

4 questions to help you understand yourself better

The following questions may help you observe your reactions:

What exactly about this person is getting under my skin? Which of their behaviors am I strongly condemning, and why? Which feelings do I not allow myself to experience? Do I consider anger, fear, resentment or the need for help “wrong”? What am I hiding so that others will accept me? Is my idea of how I “should” be distancing me from my true self? Which truth about myself is difficult to face? If I were certain that no one would judge me, what would I admit about myself?

What does “accepting the shadow” mean?

It does not mean following every impulse or justifying harmful behavior by saying, “That’s just who I am.”

Rather, a person acknowledges even uncomfortable feelings within themselves, and then consciously chooses how to act.

“I am angry” is one thing.

“Therefore, I have the right to do whatever I want” is an entirely different thing.

The goal of self-understanding is not to eliminate feelings, but to reduce the extent to which they secretly control us.

Understanding yourself instead of fighting yourself

Every person has traits they can be proud of, as well as sides of themselves that are difficult to acknowledge. Completely denying the latter in order to preserve an ideal image can lead to a constant inner struggle with oneself.

Observing your reactions, naming the feeling and understanding what lies behind it is a much healthier path toward inner freedom.

If intense anxiety, anger, shame or recurring relationship problems are seriously affecting your daily life, it may be helpful to discuss them with a psychologist or psychotherapist.

Being honest with yourself is not self-blame. It is the first step toward understanding yourself better.

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