Malika Ravshanova congratulated her daughter on turning 10 (video)

Singer Malika Ravshanova’s daughter Soliha has turned 10. The singer shared her heartfelt wishes for her daughter on her social media page on this joyous occasion.

Malika Ravshanova posted a video from her daughter’s birthday and expressed her warm wishes:

“My dear Soliha, happy 10th birthday! My sweet daughter who brought joy into our lives, may you always be healthy, happy and successful. May all your dreams come true, and may Allah always protect you! We love you, my dear daughter,” the singer wrote.

The singer’s fans and loved ones also responded to the post. They congratulated Soliha on her birthday and sent her their heartfelt wishes.