Tottenham Begin Negotiations for Folarin Balogun Transfer

Premier League club Tottenham have entered official negotiations to sign Monaco’s talented striker Folarin Balogun in an effort to strengthen their attack. According to L’Équipe, the London club are ready to spend around €60 million on the United States international and plan to reach an agreement before the summer transfer window closes. Goal.com reports .

Last season, Folarin Balogun delivered consistent performances for Monaco, making 45 appearances in all competitions and scoring 19 goals. His impressive form was evident not only at club level but also on the international stage, including his standout displays at the World Cup. The striker, who began working with renowned agent Jorge Mendes afterward, attracted interest from several European clubs, including Newcastle, but Tottenham have taken the lead in the negotiations.

The Need to Refresh the Attack

Tottenham are looking to improve their performances under head coach Roberto De Zerbi. With the club’s main striker, Dominic Solanke, struggling to justify the confidence placed in him and lacking consistency, the hierarchy have identified strengthening the attack as a key priority. Balogun, who previously played for Arsenal, feels he still has unfinished business in the Premier League after failing to fully establish himself there and is eager to return to the competition.

Monaco, however, are in no hurry to part with their star player. After a friendly against Getafe, head coach Filipe Luis highlighted the striker’s qualities and emphasized how important he is to the team. Balogun’s current contract with Monaco runs until June 30, 2028, giving the French club significant leverage in the transfer market.