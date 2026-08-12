Rafael Leão’s Future and the Transfer Situation Around AC Milan

AC Milan forward Rafael Leão has responded on social media to rumors about his future, stating that his sole focus is on performances on the pitch. According to Goal.com, the Portuguese player emphasized that he has given only his family and lawyers the right to protect his interests, firmly stressing that no one else is authorized to speak on his behalf. The statement drew public attention amid confusion during the summer transfer window. Goal.com reports this.

It emerged that AC Milan had included Rafael Leão among the players available for sale. However, negotiations in the transfer market stalled because of financial disagreements. While the club is demanding at least €60 million for the player, the offers received have mainly involved loans with an option to buy and have not exceeded €35–40 million. This situation is also seriously hindering the Rossoneri’s plans to make further signings.

The Turkish option rejected

During the transfer window, reports emerged of interest in the player from Turkish clubs, particularly Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray. Nevertheless, neither AC Milan was satisfied with the financial terms offered nor did the player himself view a move to Istanbul as a step forward in his career. Serious offers from Premier League or La Liga clubs had been expected for Leão, but no such inquiries have arrived so far.

It also remains unclear what role the player will have in the new head coach’s 3-4-2-1 formation. Despite being one of the team’s highest-paid and most technically gifted players, his place in the starting XI is not guaranteed even if he stays at the club. The failure to complete Leão’s departure has also halted negotiations to bring in new players.

Fan reaction and the challenges ahead

With only a few days remaining before the transfer window closes and the start of the Serie A season approaching, it is still unclear which team the Portuguese forward will begin the new campaign with. The player’s apparent distance from the club during the summer and signs of discontent have also raised questions among the fans. If Leão stays in Milan, he will have to give his all on the pitch to win back the trust of the supporters.