Lamine Yamal celebrates his 19th birthday and returns to training

·64·Sport
Lamine Yamal celebrates his 19th birthday and returns to training

Barcelona and Spain star Lamine Yamal ended his summer holiday with a lively party and special celebrations. The young forward, who recently became a world champion, celebrated turning 19 in Catalonia and is now preparing to return to Hansi Flick’s squad. El Español reported this. Goal.com reports this.

After achieving unprecedented success in recent years, this summer was truly a dream come true for Yamal. After winning the European Championship, he also lifted the 2026 World Cup trophy with Spain. Following his triumphant run on the international stage, the footballer was given a short break to rest during the preseason.

The talented winger spent most of his holiday in Colombia, interacting with local fans and enjoying the sunshine. However, as his birthday coincided with the decisive stages of the World Cup in North America, he was only able to celebrate turning 19 on a larger scale after returning to Catalonia.

A lavish party in Vilanova del Vallès

According to El Español, the celebration took place at the luxurious Mas de Sant Llei country estate in Vilanova del Vallès. Usually reserved for exclusive weddings and private corporate events, the venue allowed the Barcelona player to relax with his closest friends and teammates.

Around 100 guests were invited to the evening. Interestingly, this was a much more restrained and private event than last year’s 18th birthday party, which attracted more than 200 attendees and had a “gangster” theme. Nevertheless, several of Yamal’s Barcelona teammates were present to celebrate his latest achievements together.

Return to preseason training

Having completed his international duties, Lamine Yamal is now preparing to rejoin his club. He is scheduled to begin training on Wednesday at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper facility.

The young footballer, who played against Argentina in the World Cup final in the United States, was among the last group of players to receive an extended preseason break. He will now begin preparing for domestic league and Champions League matches under Hansi Flick’s coaching staff.

Lamine YamalBarcelonaSpainHansi FlickFootball
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