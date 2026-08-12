Michael Owen Names Arsenal as Main Title Contenders

The upcoming Premier League season is expected to be more intense and fiercely contested than ever. Former England striker Michael Owen has published his comprehensive predictions for the top six in the league table. In his view, Arsenal will successfully defend their title and become champions of England again. Goal.com reports .

The Main Title Rivals and Transfers

In an interview with the Metro, Michael Owen noted that Mikel Arteta's side achieved a historic triumph last season after a 22-year wait and had strengthened their squad further. Arsenal added Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimarães during the summer transfer window, boosting their options in central midfield.

Nevertheless, Owen warned that the title race would not be easy. In his view, retaining the championship will be a serious challenge because Arsenal's points tally last season did not exceed 90 and their rivals have also improved.

Coaching Changes and the Main Chasers

Major changes took place in the dugouts of Premier League clubs during the summer break. Liverpool, in particular, handed control to Andoni Iraola after Arne Slot's departure. According to Owen, Iraola, known for his work at Bournemouth, could bring a new style of play and fresh energy to Liverpool.

Chelsea have also been active in the summer transfer market, significantly strengthening their squad. Following the changes in pre-season, Xabi Alonso was appointed head coach. Michael Owen pointed out that Chelsea's absence from European competitions would allow them to focus fully on the domestic league, making them the main threat of the season.

The return of Enzo Maresca to the Manchester City dugout is also expected to make the title race even more intense. Owen noted that the arrival of Spanish coaches had completely transformed the Premier League landscape and further raised the competition's standard.