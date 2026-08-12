FBI Warns About Social Media Account Hacking

·39·Technology
FBI Warns About Social Media Account Hacking

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation has issued a serious warning that cybercriminals are illegally accessing adults’ and children’s personal social media accounts and stealing their intimate photos and videos. According to information published by TechCrunch, scammers are primarily using social engineering to lure users into traps and blackmailing them with the stolen material. Techcrunch.com reports .

Experts say that although these crimes have existed for years, the FBI’s public warning indicates that such offenses have increased sharply. Rachel Tobac, CEO of security company SocialProof Security, says the attacks often target young boys and have become a modern public health issue. There is serious concern that the psychological pressure victims face can sometimes drive them to suicide.

The Main Methods Used by Cybercriminals

Attackers use various sophisticated deception tactics to gain users’ trust and obtain their personal information. According to the FBI’s alert, criminals are mainly relying on the following methods:

  • Launching brute-force attacks against accounts using passwords that have previously been leaked or used on other websites;
  • Impersonating an employee or customer support representative of Instagram or another popular social network;
  • Contacting victims under the pretext of recovering or unlocking their accounts;
  • Creating fake social media login pages and sending phishing messages.
Victims often experience secondary victimization. This includes harassment, blackmail, cyberbullying, and promoting stolen content on the victim’s own page.

How to Protect Your Accounts

Experts recommend that internet users follow strict rules to protect their security. First, use unique passwords for every account and store them in dedicated password managers. Second, it is important to enable multi-factor authentication (MFA) on all important services.

It is also important to remember that social media representatives generally do not contact users unsolicited. Extreme caution is required when suspicious messages arrive or when someone claiming to be an employee gets in touch. The FBI recommends never storing highly sensitive or intimate photos in personal online accounts.

CybersecurityFBIInternetFraudPrivacy
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Microsoft Drastically Raises Windows License PricesMicrosoft Drastically Raises Windows License PricesToday, 04:28Photos of Microsoft’s Mysterious Smartphone Developed Before Its Nokia Acquisition Leak OnlinePhotos of Microsoft’s Mysterious Smartphone Developed Before Its Nokia Acquisition Leak OnlineToday, 03:57Google Pixel 11 Pro XL Undergoes Performance TestingGoogle Pixel 11 Pro XL Undergoes Performance TestingToday, 03:23Phia Startup Leadership Entangled in Affiliate Marketing ScandalPhia Startup Leadership Entangled in Affiliate Marketing ScandalToday, 02:57Accel Raises New $550 Million Fund for IndiaAccel Raises New $550 Million Fund for IndiaToday, 02:52NEC Launches New AI Division That Operates Without HumansNEC Launches New AI Division That Operates Without HumansToday, 01:55
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
First details about the Samsung Galaxy S27 series: The company is working on a «New Miracle»
First details about the Samsung Galaxy S27 series: The company is working on a «New Miracle»
Tesla introduces new balance bike for kids
Tesla introduces new balance bike for kids