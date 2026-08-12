FBI Warns About Social Media Account Hacking

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation has issued a serious warning that cybercriminals are illegally accessing adults’ and children’s personal social media accounts and stealing their intimate photos and videos. According to information published by TechCrunch, scammers are primarily using social engineering to lure users into traps and blackmailing them with the stolen material. Techcrunch.com reports .

Experts say that although these crimes have existed for years, the FBI’s public warning indicates that such offenses have increased sharply. Rachel Tobac, CEO of security company SocialProof Security, says the attacks often target young boys and have become a modern public health issue. There is serious concern that the psychological pressure victims face can sometimes drive them to suicide.

The Main Methods Used by Cybercriminals

Attackers use various sophisticated deception tactics to gain users’ trust and obtain their personal information. According to the FBI’s alert, criminals are mainly relying on the following methods:

Launching brute-force attacks against accounts using passwords that have previously been leaked or used on other websites;

Impersonating an employee or customer support representative of Instagram or another popular social network;

Contacting victims under the pretext of recovering or unlocking their accounts;

Creating fake social media login pages and sending phishing messages.

Victims often experience secondary victimization. This includes harassment, blackmail, cyberbullying, and promoting stolen content on the victim’s own page.

How to Protect Your Accounts

Experts recommend that internet users follow strict rules to protect their security. First, use unique passwords for every account and store them in dedicated password managers. Second, it is important to enable multi-factor authentication (MFA) on all important services.

It is also important to remember that social media representatives generally do not contact users unsolicited. Extreme caution is required when suspicious messages arrive or when someone claiming to be an employee gets in touch. The FBI recommends never storing highly sensitive or intimate photos in personal online accounts.