NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Graphics Card Prices Surge in the US

·38·Technology
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Graphics Card Prices Surge in the US

Graphics card prices for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 generation have risen significantly in the US market. According to ixbt.com, some models have become nearly 40% more expensive in recent months, putting considerable pressure on buyers and sparking serious debate in the technology market. Ixbt.com reports .

Experts say the price increase has accelerated further over the past two months. Graphics cards that had previously remained relatively stable or had not become much more expensive have now also lost significant value and started selling at higher prices.

GeForce RTX 5070 Price Jumps Sharply

One of the models attracting the most attention is the mid-range GeForce RTX 5070. The graphics card currently costs an average of $900. This represents a 36% increase over the past two months.

The manufacturer’s recommended starting price for this graphics card was just $550. The current price is therefore 64% higher than the recommended price, or nearly $350 more expensive. For comparison, the $1,000 price was originally intended for the RTX 5070 Ti model.

Other Models and the Situation in the European Market

The market trend also shows that the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB has experienced another price jump. In addition, more affordable models such as the RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti 8GB have also increased in price, making them more expensive for users.

Unlike the sharp situation in the US market, prices in European countries are moving somewhat differently. Although prices have also risen in Europe, there have been no jumps as severe or critical as those in the US. In particular, the popular GeForce RTX 5070 is currently selling for around €700 in Europe, including taxes and additional fees.

NVIDIAGeForce RTX 5070Graphics CardsTechnologyIT News
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