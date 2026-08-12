NEC Launches New AI Division That Operates Without Humans

·33·Technology
NEC Launches New AI Division That Operates Without Humans

NEC Corporation, Japan’s renowned manufacturer of electronics and telecommunications equipment, has announced the launch of a new division that relies entirely on artificial intelligence and has no human employees. According to ixbt.com, the innovative initiative is expected to be an important step toward automating business processes and increasing efficiency. Ixbt.com reports that the news.

The newly established AI division has been integrated into the company’s overall structure alongside the human resources and legal departments. Its main task is to conduct in-depth sales analysis and prepare rapid recommendations for organizing business processes more efficiently.

A Nine-Level Hierarchy and Digital Employees

According to NEC, a total of 17 AI agents are currently “working” in the division. Each has its own specific responsibilities, while the structure is built around a clear four-level hierarchy. The digital employees include a division head, board members, managers and ordinary staff members.

This unusual division was launched on a trial basis on August 1 of this year. During the short period since then, the digital employees have demonstrated high efficiency, reducing the time required to prepare reports and perform analytical calculations by exactly seven times.

Human Oversight and Future Plans

Nevertheless, representatives of the Japanese corporation emphasized that all actions by the AI agents remain under strict human supervision and that final decisions still rest with specialists. NEC’s statement noted that AI is being introduced not to completely replace human employees, but to expand their capabilities and further improve their potential.

In the future, AI is expected to take on most of the various routine and tedious tasks performed every day. This will allow employees to focus on more complex, unconventional and creative assignments.

Experts believe that deploying such technologies is particularly important in Japan. As the country’s workforce has been shrinking for years due to an aging population, AI could become an important solution for maintaining economic stability.

Artificial IntelligenceNECTechnologyJapanBusiness Automation
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