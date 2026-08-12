Uber Sells Its Entire Stake in Autonomous Delivery Company Serve Robotics

Technology company Uber has sold its entire stake in Serve Robotics, which develops autonomous delivery robots. According to ixbt.com, citing official financial documents highlighted by Bloomberg, the move could mark the end of the companies’ long-standing partnership and signal growing differences in their business approaches. Techcrunch.com reports .

According to the data, Uber’s exit from Serve Robotics had been ongoing for a year. Regulatory filings show that throughout 2025, the major ride-hailing and delivery service gradually reduced its stake. Nevertheless, the final sale came as a surprise to the robotics startup, which learned about it only when it was officially disclosed.

From Partnership History to Going Separate Ways

Serve Robotics was originally established on the foundation of Postmates X, a subsidiary of Postmates. After Uber acquired Postmates for $2.65 billion in 2020, the robotics division spun off as an independent company a year later. In its early stages, Uber not only supported the startup but also signed a strategic agreement in 2022 covering its sidewalk delivery robots.

The companies planned to expand their partnership further, with up to 2,000 Serve robots operating through the Uber app across several U.S. markets in May 2023. Over time, however, the two companies began to drift apart in their business and development strategies.

Financial Results and Disagreements

Serve Robotics founder and CEO Ali Kashani disclosed details during the company’s meeting on its second-quarter results. According to him, deliveries made through Uber had grown for 17 consecutive quarters, from the first quarter of 2022 through the beginning of this year. However, that positive trend reversed for the first time in the second quarter, as robot utilization was lower than expected.

Kashani noted that the two companies had differing views on operational models for expanding a shared autonomous fleet, including fleet coordination and merchant integration. At the same time, the volume of work with another food delivery partner grew by nearly 50% in a single quarter.

Against the backdrop of these disagreements and differences in business direction, Serve Robotics does not plan to renew its partnership agreement with Uber, which expires in early 2027. Uber has not yet provided an official comment on the situation.