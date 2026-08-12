OpenAI Releases a Dedicated ChatGPT App for Linux Users

·36·Technology
OpenAI Releases a Dedicated ChatGPT App for Linux Users

OpenAI, recognized as a leading artificial intelligence company, has officially launched a dedicated desktop app for the Linux operating system for its ChatGPT chatbot, which has millions of users worldwide. This move is an important development long awaited by the open-source software community, enabling the company’s products to fully cover all major computer platforms. Techcrunch.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, OpenAI made this decision in response to numerous requests from Linux users. Company representatives stated that this global release brings not only standard ChatGPT but also ChatGPT Work and Codex capabilities directly to the Linux environment. The app is currently available worldwide as an initial preview release.

Supported Distributions and Features

There are currently hundreds of different operating system versions in the Linux ecosystem, and OpenAI has selected the most stable and popular base variants. Specifically, the new official app has been adapted for the following major distributions:

  • Ubuntu 24.04 and 26.04 LTS desktop versions
  • The Debian 13 operating system
  • The Fedora 43 and 44 distributions
Experts say these core versions also serve as the foundation for many other downstream distributions and editions. As a result, users of other open-source systems will also be able to use the app without problems.

Market Competition and Future Plans

Competition in this area has not been overlooked. For comparison, Anthropic, considered one of the main competitors, released its own Claude desktop app for Linux a month earlier. The Anthropic app supports Ubuntu 22.04 or later, as well as Debian 12 and newer versions.

The launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT app for Linux will significantly speed up the daily workflows of developers and open-source technology enthusiasts. Linux professionals can now conveniently use artificial intelligence tools directly through their computer screens.

OpenAIChatGPTLinuxProgrammingArtificial Intelligence
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